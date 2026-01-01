Japan swelters under unbearable heat

Shafaqna English- Japan was battered by intense, oppressive heat on Wednesday(22 Jul 2026), with conditions described as life-threatening due to the extreme temperatures. Meteorologists predicted that some cities would see readings above 40 degrees Celsius, prompting the government to apply its newly established classification of “brutally hot day” to describe the hazardous conditions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued heatstroke warnings across large swaths of the country, projecting that this will mark the second consecutive day of “kokushobi” — a term that translates literally to “brutally hot day.” Forecasters expect temperatures to hit 40°C in Kumagaya, located north of Tokyo, as well as in Nagoya, situated in central Japan.

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