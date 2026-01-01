India’s self-reliance policy hurt solar panel production

Shafaqna English- According to industry sources, Indian solar panel manufacturers are being compelled to close their production facilities due to prolonged delays in obtaining locally produced components. The waiting period for these domestic parts can extend up to eight months, as the government aggressively promotes indigenous manufacturing to reduce reliance on Chinese imports.

The new rules that took effect on June 1 have caused significant disruptions in India’s solar panel manufacturing sector. Manufacturers and analysts caution that these disruptions could result in the loss of thousands of jobs and nearly $4 billion in investments, while also undermining the country’s 2030 solar capacity expansion targets.

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