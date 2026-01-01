British Gas lays off employees

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, announced plans to eliminate approximately 1,300 positions as part of a cost-cutting initiative. This decision follows the company’s announcement that its first-half earnings fell by 18%, primarily due to margin pressure caused by asset divestitures, operational shutdowns, and adverse weather conditions.

The layoffs, some of which are already effective, consist of around 500 proposed job reductions among customer operations staff who handle calls, alongside a decrease in externally sourced offshore positions.

Despite progressing with the sale of non-core assets and prioritizing LNG-related infrastructure, Centrica has seen its profit margins weighed down by unseasonably warm weather and difficult market conditions, including energy price volatility linked to the war in Iran.

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