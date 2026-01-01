English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Other NewsUkworld

British Gas lays off employees

0

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, announced plans to eliminate approximately 1,300 positions as part of a cost-cutting initiative. This decision follows the company’s announcement that its first-half earnings fell by 18%, primarily due to margin pressure caused by asset divestitures, operational shutdowns, and adverse weather conditions.

The layoffs, some of which are already effective, consist of around 500 proposed job reductions among customer operations staff who handle calls, alongside a decrease in externally sourced offshore positions.

Despite progressing with the sale of non-core assets and prioritizing LNG-related infrastructure, Centrica has seen its profit margins weighed down by unseasonably warm weather and difficult market conditions, including energy price volatility linked to the war in Iran.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Investors worry about Europe lagging in AI

asadian

UK consumers shrug off inflation worries

asadian

Launch of annual airlines summit in Brazil

asadian

Drought threatens Asia’s agriculture

asadian

UK labor market falls victim to Iran war

asadian

Hidden boom of European tech stocks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.