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UN: Nearly 650 million people worldwide experienced hunger in 2025

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Shafaqna English- Some 645 million people, representing 7.8 percent of the global population, faced hunger in 2025, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) Report.

The report, prepared by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), was launched at FAO headquarters in Rome this week.

At the launch, the FAO highlighted that the figure of 645 million indicates global hunger has declined across continents, with 14 million fewer people experiencing hunger than in 2024 and 43 million fewer than at the 2022 peak. It also noted that food security improved substantially, especially in South America and Southern Asia.

However, the UN agencies warn that the numbers remain alarming and that urgent action is needed, as geopolitical tensions and climate-related risks could threaten global food systems.

Sources: Vatican News

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