Oil price rally worked in favor of Spanish energy firm

Shafaqna English- Repsol, one of Spain’s leading energy corporations, disclosed on Thursday(23 Jul 2026) that its second-quarter adjusted net earnings had skyrocketed, increasing by more than 200% compared with the same three-month stretch in 2025.

The company’s robust performance was largely attributable to the confluence of two favorable market dynamics: rising refining margins, which allowed its downstream facilities to capture greater value from processing crude into finished products, and higher oil prices, which boosted the realized revenues from its hydrocarbon production assets.

The company’s adjusted net profit for the second quarter amounted to €1.84 billion ($2.1 billion), up from €598 million in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

This result surpassed the €1.64 billion consensus analyst forecast by a notable margin, reinforcing the view that Repsol’s strategic positioning—with its integrated upstream and downstream operations—allowed it to extract maximum value from the current market cycle, characterized by elevated oil prices and robust refining economics.

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