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[Video] Shahadat of Imam Hasan (AS)

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Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali commemorated the death anniversary of Imam Hasan (AS) with the main talk by Shaykh Dr Imranali Panjwani” on Wednesday 22 July 2026.

Speaker:

Shaykh Dr. Imranali Panjwani is Head & Founder of Diverse Legal Consulting (www.diverselegal.com), a consultancy specialising in country expert reports for MENA asylum seekers. He is also a Senior Lecturer in Law at Anglia Ruskin University, UK.

After completing his legal studies at the University of Sheffield and University of Law, he pursued Islamic seminary studies at Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham and post-doctoral research at Jam’iat al-Mustafa, Mashhad.

He obtained his PhD in Theology & Religious Studies from King’s College London and has lived and worked in the UK, Middle East and Australia. His interests lie in tafsir and holds weekly tafsir classes on zoom, Islamic and Western law, mysticism, philosophy and education.

www.shafaqna.com

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