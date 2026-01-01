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Iraq’s security arrangements for holding Arbaeen procession peacefully

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Bani Amer Mawkib

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s government has taken extensive measures to ensure the security of millions of Arbaeen pilgrims gathering in the holy city of Karbala, the Iraqi Consul General in Kermanshah Province of Iran said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Khosravi border terminal in western Kermanshah Province, Saadoun al-Saedi referred to Iraq’s security arrangements to ensure the peaceful and successful holding of the Arbaeen procession.

Despite the presence of millions of pilgrims, Iraqi security forces are fully prepared to ensure security on traffic routes and pilgrimage sites, he said, adding that the pilgrims should attend the ritual without any concern.

Sources: IRNA

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