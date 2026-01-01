WHO calls for heat precautions ahead of Arbaeen pilgrimage as highest temperatures are recorded

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for heat precautions ahead of Arbaeen pilgrimage, as this year’s annual Arbaeen march is expected to coincide with the highest temperatures recorded during the current lunar cycle.

WHO urged strengthened preparedness to address heat-related health risks as Iraq prepares for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, issuing public health guidance aimed at reducing the risk of heat stress among millions of pilgrims.

In a statement monitored by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the WHO said that, as millions of pilgrims prepare to travel on foot to the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, preventive measures against extreme heat should be reinforced.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

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