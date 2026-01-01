Drought threatens Europe’s economy

Shafaqna English– Historically low water levels observed across Europe’s major river systems have severely disrupted the movement of freight, diminished hydroelectric power generation, and eroded corporate profitability, thereby intensifying concerns over the broader economic repercussions of extreme heat events and increasingly unpredictable precipitation patterns.

The record heatwaves that have swept across Europe, combined with the fastest warming rate of any continent, have made it abundantly clear that businesses can no longer afford to treat drought as a temporary anomaly; instead, the current crisis has underscored the necessity of integrating climate risk assessments into core business strategies and adapting supply chains to withstand more frequent and severe water-related disruptions.

www.shafaqna.com