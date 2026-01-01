Kolo Muani joins Juventus from PSG

Shafaqna English– Juventus and Paris St Germain made a joint announcement on Sunday(2 Aug 2026) confirming that Randal Kolo Muani – the France international striker – has joined the Turin‑based club on a permanent basis. The 27‑year‑old forward is now returning to the Italian league side for which he played on loan for half a season in the previous campaign.

Juventus disclosed that the transfer fee for Kolo Muani amounts to €38 million (equivalent to $43.80 million), with an additional €12 million potentially payable in performance‑related add‑ons. The 27‑year‑old has committed his future to the club by signing a contract that runs through to the year 2031.

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