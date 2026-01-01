Cocoa farmers await more sunshine

Shafaqna English– Farmers in Ivory Coast reported on Monday(3 Aug 2026) that most of the country’s cocoa-producing areas are in need of increased sunshine to support the main crop, which is expected to be harvested from September through February.

The call for better weather follows a week in which rainfall levels remained below the seasonal average and temperatures dropped slightly, creating conditions that are less than ideal for cocoa cultivation. The farmers are concerned that without a return to warmer and sunnier conditions, the development of the pods could be delayed, potentially affecting both the quality and the quantity of the beans produced during the upcoming harvest cycle.

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