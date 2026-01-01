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Cairo conference calls for a unified effort to combat rising Islamophobia

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Shafaqna English- Cairo conference called for a unified effort to address increasing forms of discrimination and hatred targeting Muslims in different parts of the world.

The second International Conference to Combat Discrimination Against Islam and Muslims opened at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo on Monday, with calls for stronger regional and international cooperation to confront the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and turn recommendations into concrete programmes aimed at curbing hate speech and promoting dialogue and coexistence.

Sources: The Arab Weekly

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