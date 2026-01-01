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Millions of mourners across Iran mark Arbaeen with nationwide marches

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Shafaqna English- Millions of mourners across Iran commemorated Arbaeen with symbolic walks held in cities, towns, and villages from north to south.

In the capital, mourners from all over Tehran participated in a 13-kilometer procession, walking from Imam Hussain (AS) Square in the city center to the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdol Azim al-Hassani (AS) in Rey.

The annual event brought together individuals from all walks of life—families, youth, the elderly, and children—many of whom carried black mourning flags and chanted elegies in memory of Imam Hussain (AS).

Sources: IRNA

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