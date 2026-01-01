Report: Australia’s Islamic economy is entering a decisive growth phase

Shafaqna English- Australia’s Islamic economy is entering a decisive growth phase, according to a new national report released by Australian Islamic superannuation company Salaam and DinarStandard.

Salaam Head of Investments and Product, Mas Harris, explained, “Australia’s Islamic economy is expanding rapidly into travel and tourism, with Islamic travel – Muslim travelers to Australia – spending projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, growing at an estimated 8.7% compound annual rate, the fastest growth of any other category analysed in this report.

Sources: Australasian Leisure Management Magazin

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