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HRW Report: Afghanistan’s human rights crisis worsens

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Shafaqna English- Afghanistan has witnessed one of the most severe human rights crises in the world over the past five years, and Taliban policies have systematically violated the fundamental rights of women, girls, and other vulnerable groups, according to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.

The organization has also published a timeline of events from the past five years, expressing concern over the expansion of repression, the deepening humanitarian crisis, and the absence of accountability for widespread human rights violations.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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