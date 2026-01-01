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Official: Nearly 2,500 Yazidis remain missing

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Shafaqna English- Nearly 2,500 Yazidis remain missing, and more than 200,000 are still displaced, the Kurdistan Region’s Office for Kidnapped Affairs reported.

In 2014, Daesh launched its assault on Nineveh’s Sinjar district; the consequences of one of the group’s gravest crimes continue to define the lives of thousands of Yazidis.

Every August 3, the community commemorates a genocide that claimed countless lives, uprooted entire families, and left thousands searching for missing relatives, while many remain unable to return to a homeland still struggling to recover.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

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