Italy issues top heat alert

Shafaqna English– The Italian health ministry revealed on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) that all 27 of the nation’s principal cities will be subject to the maximum heat alert classification starting Thursday(6 Aug 2026), as the country’s fourth summer heatwave intensifies and pushes temperatures to dangerous levels, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, 25 cities had already been placed on red alert, while the only two municipalities currently classified under the less severe amber alert—Messina and Reggio Calabria, both located in the extreme southern part of the country—are scheduled to be upgraded to the maximum red alert level on Thursday, completing the nationwide red alert coverage.

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