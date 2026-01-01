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WFP warns about El Nino consequences

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Shafaqna English- The World Food Program(WFP) warned on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) that a strong El Nino event could push nearly 49 million more people into acute food insecurity by the end of next year, with the hardest-hit regions being those already facing significant socioeconomic challenges.

The report from the UN agency stated that there is an 81% chance of a very strong El Nino event, with sea surface temperatures already at their warmest since at least 1982, and it could potentially become the strongest El Nino since 1950.

Source: Reuters

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