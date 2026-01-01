Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala

Shafaqna English– Late on Monday(3 Aug 2026), Guatemalan authorities issued an order for the preventive evacuation of two communities situated in close proximity to the Fuego volcano, following the volcano’s transition into a more violent eruptive phase that has been characterized by the ejection of volcanic ash and the descent of pyroclastic flows along its slopes.

The disaster management authority reported that the ongoing eruption had sent pyroclastic flows—dangerous, fast-moving blends of volcanic gases, ash, and solid rock—coursing down five ravines, indicating the intense energy released by the volcano and the potential for widespread damage in the surrounding areas.

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