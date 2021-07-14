Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj-ut-Tamatu : Thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage

Rule 149: It is obligatory on the pilgrim to be prepared to undertake the requirements of the pilgrimage on approaching the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah. There are thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage: wearing Ihram in Mecca; staying in Arafat from noon on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah, after adequate time has elapsed after Zawaal to carry out Ghusl and say Dhuhr and Asr prayers jointly (Jam’an), till sunset. Arafat is situated about twelve miles from Mecca; staying in Muzdalifah part of the eve of Eid-ul-Adhha till sunrise on the day of the Eid.

Muzdalifah is situated between Arafat and Mecca; stoning (rami) Jamrat-ul-Aqabah in Mina on the day of the Eid. Mina is situated about three miles from Mecca; slaughtering an animal in Mina on the day of Eid; shaving the head or removing some hair in Mina. On completion of these acts, matters forbidden during Ihram become lawful except [having sexual intercourse with one’s] woman, perfume and hunting; Tawaf (Tawaf-uz-Ziyarah) on returning to Mecca; prayers after Tawaf; Sa’y between Safa and Marwah.

At this stage wearing perfume becomes lawful; Tawafun Nisa; prayers after Tawafun Nisa; remaining in Mina during the eve of the eleventh and twelfth and, in certain circumstances which will be explained below, the eve of the thirteenth [Dhul-Hijjah] also; stoning all the three Jamarat on the eleventh and twelfth and, evidently (Al-Adhhar), if the pilgrim is there on the thirteenth.

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj