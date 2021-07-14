Date :Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 | Time : 07:36 |ID: 221267 | Print
Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph

Islamic laws on Hajj rituals: Thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws on Hajj rituals according to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Hajj-ut-Tamatu : Thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage

Rule 149: It is obligatory on the pilgrim to be prepared to undertake the requirements of the pilgrimage on approaching the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah. There are thirteen compulsory acts of worship in obligatory pilgrimage: wearing Ihram in Mecca; staying in Arafat from noon on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah, after adequate time has elapsed after Zawaal to carry out Ghusl and say Dhuhr and Asr prayers jointly (Jam’an), till sunset. Arafat is situated about twelve miles from Mecca; staying in Muzdalifah part of the eve of Eid-ul-Adhha till sunrise on the day of the Eid.

Muzdalifah is situated between Arafat and Mecca; stoning (rami) Jamrat-ul-Aqabah in Mina on the day of the Eid. Mina is situated about three miles from Mecca; slaughtering an animal in Mina on the day of Eid; shaving the head or removing some hair in Mina. On completion of these acts, matters forbidden during Ihram become lawful except [having sexual intercourse with one’s] woman, perfume and hunting; Tawaf (Tawaf-uz-Ziyarah) on returning to Mecca; prayers after Tawaf; Sa’y between Safa and Marwah.

At this stage wearing perfume becomes lawful; Tawafun Nisa; prayers after Tawafun Nisa; remaining in Mina during the eve of the eleventh and twelfth and, in certain circumstances which will be explained below, the eve of the thirteenth [Dhul-Hijjah] also; stoning all the three Jamarat on the eleventh and twelfth and, evidently (Al-Adhhar), if the pilgrim is there on the thirteenth.

Types of Hajj, Hajj rituals, Shia Graph

Source: Hajj Rituals , Les rituels du Hajj

You might also like
Saudi Arabia restricts this year's Hajj to its citizens and residents
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's emphasis on the election of new Iraq PM within the time specified in…
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: A Juzʼ of the Quran
At the request of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, Barham Salih issued an order pardoning person who insulted…
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Distribution of Zakat Al-Fitrah
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media; Fatimah Zahra (S.A)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *