Iran launches biological capsule into space successfully [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Iran launches biological capsule into space successfully.

According to the space and astronomy journalist of Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s bio-capsule was successfully launched a few hours ago with the domestically-built Salman launcher.

This bio-capsule is a scientific, research and technological cargo along the realization of the plan of sending humans into space which was launched to a height of 130 kilometers to develop and acquire the required technologies in this regard.

Through successful launching of this 500-kilogram capsule that has been made to order of the Iranian Space Agency and by the Aerospace Research Institute of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, developing different technologies of the plan of sending humans into space including launching, retrieval, speed control systems and bumper shield, aerodynamic design of the capsule and umbrella, systems related to controlling and monitoring of biological conditions, etc. was tested.

Source: Tasnim