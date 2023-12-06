Saudi studied “many opportunities to invest in Iraq soon”

SHAFAQNA- Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iraq, announced that many opportunities are being studied by Saudi Arabia to invest in Iraq in the next few months.

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Shammari said, “The beautiful understanding and harmony between the two leaderships in Saudi Arabia and Iraq resulted in the signing of a partnership agreement in the field of industrial investments for the private sector”.

He added that” Iraq fund for development is new and strong and has great coordination with the Public Investment Fund in the Kingdom” , noting that “the agreement is a first opportunity and there are many opportunities being studied and the good news will be for the Iraqi people over the next few months”.

Al-Shammari pointed out that “the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has entered into all the interests of the Iraqi industrial development fund, infrastructure, real estate and all fields”.

Source: INA

