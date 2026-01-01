Canadian Muslim group calls for stronger action against anti-Muslim hate

Shafaqna English- The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) is calling on the federal government to strengthen protections for Muslim communities and implement long-standing recommendations to combat anti-Muslim hate.

“Five years ago, our London family was murdered in a hate-motivated attack, simply because they were Muslim,” CMPAC Executive Director Khaled Alqazzaz said at a news conference in Ottawa, referring to the June 6, 2021 attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family in London, Ontario.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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