British Muslim Trust: UK mosques attacked once every five days in 2025

Shafaqna English- One mosque is attacked every five days in the UK in last year, according to new figures from the British Muslim Trust (BMT).

Muslim leaders accuse the government of failing to respond with sufficient urgency to rising Islamophobia.

The British Muslim Trust (BMT), the government’s partner for monitoring anti-Muslim hatred, recorded more than 70 attacks against mosques over the past year.

The incidents included violence, intimidation, vandalism, property damage, harassment, hate speech and online abuse.

London, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands recorded the highest number of attacks. Nine separate incidents targeted mosques in London, while one mosque in Birmingham suffered three attacks within 12 months.

The figures reflect a broader rise in hostility towards Muslims.

Sources: Middle East Eye

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