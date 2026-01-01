Book: Who is Imam Hussain (AS)? Who is Lady Zaynab (SA)?

Shafaqna English- As Muslims around the world commemorate Muharram and reflect on the events of Karbala, I.M.A.M. is highlighting two introductory books—Who Is Hussain? and Who Is Zaynab?—to help readers explore the lives, sacrifices, and enduring legacy of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS) and Lady Zaynab bint Ali (SA), whose examples of faith, courage, and resilience continue to inspire millions worldwide.

As communities around the world gather to commemorate Muharram and remember the tragedy of Karbala, many people find themselves asking: Who was Imam Hussain (AS)? And who was Lady Zaynab (SA)?

To help answer these questions, I.M.A.M. is pleased to offer two accessible and engaging books: Who Is Hussain? and Who Is Zaynab?

These books introduce readers to two of the most influential figures in Islamic history and explore the faith, sacrifice, courage, and resilience that continue to inspire millions around the world.

Who Is Hussain? provides an introduction to the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose stand for truth, justice, and faith at Karbala remains a timeless source of inspiration.

Who Is Zaynab? highlights the remarkable life of the daughter of Imam Ali (AS) and Lady Fatima (SA), whose strength, eloquence, and unwavering devotion preserved and conveyed the message of Karbala after the tragedy.

Whether you are learning about Karbala for the first time, seeking to deepen your understanding during Muharram, or looking for meaningful resources to share with family and friends, these books offer a valuable introduction to the enduring legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) and Lady Zaynab (SA).

This Muharram, take a moment to discover their story and share their message with others.

Source: IMAM-US

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