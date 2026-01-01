Saudi Arabia: Shia Muslims in Qatif hold Muharram ceremonies

Shafaqna English– Shia Muslims in the Qatif region, Saudi Arabia, hold mourning ceremonies in Muharram despite restrictions.

The people of the Qatif region emphasized the continuation of Ashura rituals on the first night of Muharram by holding at least 600 Husseini gatherings.

The gathering symbolizes the commitment of the region’s Shia community to their religious rituals and identity, according to Naba website.

Based on field observations and statistics published by the “Masurat” platform, these gatherings were held in mosques, Husseiniyas and homes in various cities, villages, and neighborhoods of Qatif.

It shows the insistence and commitment of the people of the region to holding Muharram mourning ceremonies. Speakers at the ceremonies on the first night of Muharram emphasized the importance of keeping the memory and message of Ashura alive, regardless of the costs and difficulties, as well as the need to apply the teachings of the movement of Imam Hussein (AS) in social life.

Reports published in this regard indicate a widespread public reception of the mourning ceremonies, with many small gatherings were met with a large number of mourners from.

Shias in the Qatif region participate in the Muharram ceremonies while, according to local sources, Saudi security agencies have imposed restrictions on holding Muharram rituals. These measures include establishing checkpoints and restricting the movement of some citizens, preventing the holding of some centralized programs, removing mourning symbols and flags from public streets, and restricting the establishment of some reception stations.

In the face of restrictions and challenges imposed by the authorities, event organizers and religious activists have tried to continue Muharram rituals using alternative methods, including holding gatherings in private spaces, installing flags in internal passages, and utilizing virtual platforms. In this regard, more than 100 live webcasts of mourning gatherings have been launched through online platforms.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com