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First Ebola infection in France

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Shafaqna English- The French health ministry announced on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026) that a doctor who had recently come back from a humanitarian trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo has been diagnosed with Ebola, marking France’s first confirmed case linked to the current epidemic.

The ministry stated that the patient has been placed in quarantine, and health officials are working to trace anyone who may have come into contact with them, while emphasizing that the threat to the broader European public remains low.

Source: Reuters

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