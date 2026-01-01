Warning to US citizens in Congo

Shafaqna English- On Monday(13 Jul 2026), a White House official announced that the Trump administration is preventing U.S. citizens currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo from boarding commercial flights bound for the United States.

This directive is issued under the legal authority of Title 49, which governs transportation. According to the official, any American citizen in Congo—or those who have recently departed from there—will be placed on a “do-not-board” list unless they have first spent at least three weeks (21 days) in another nation before attempting to travel back to the U.S.

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