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Unprecedented deaths at Congo refugee camp

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Shafaqna English– Since the beginning of May, at least 30 people have died in a camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Congo. Camp officials described the death toll as unprecedented and noted that the symptoms raised concerns that Ebola might be spreading rapidly in the area.

A spokesperson for the camp and the aid group Caritas said it had not been possible to determine the causes of death because patients and their relatives in the Kigonze camp in Bunia—the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo—had refused to allow testing on the living or the dead until Thursday(18 Jun 2026).

Source: Reuters

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