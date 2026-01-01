France: Massive forest fire forces evacuations near Paris as heat wave continues

Shafaqna English- Thousands of people in France are currently affected by evacuations and extreme heat, as authorities have deployed additional firefighting aircraft to combat the situation.

A wildfire near the Fontainebleau Forest, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) southeast of Paris, has forced the evacuation of approximately 1,000 residents and tourists from a section of the commune of Le Vaudoue, as flames moved closer to homes, according to reports from local broadcasters.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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