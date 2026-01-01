Concerns over tech stock valuations

Shafaqna English- The slide in SpaceX’s stock toward its IPO price carries the risk of turning a high-profile market debut into a referendum on market confidence, potentially worrying retail investors and creating complications for other firms weighing major stock listings.

The company run by Elon Musk, which operates across sectors from rocketry to artificial intelligence, made its stock-market debut on June 12 and saw its shares surge over the following days, briefly pushing its market capitalization far beyond the $2 trillion mark.

Trading has been volatile since that time. The share price has fallen below its $150 debut level, though it has stayed above the $135 IPO price. Simultaneously, worries over elevated valuations in the technology sector continue to pressure stock markets around the world.

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