20-minute workout may deliver an instant brain boost, study finds

Shafaqna English- A single 20-minute session of moderate exercise can temporarily improve attention, processing speed, and self-control in both younger and older adults, according to a new study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity, according to PsyPost.

Researchers at National Taiwan University studied 51 healthy men who completed either a 20-minute moderate treadmill workout or a seated video session before performing a cognitive attention test. Participants responded significantly faster after exercising without sacrificing accuracy, indicating that even brief physical activity can enhance mental performance.

Brain activity measurements revealed that exercise reduced the mental effort required during early information processing while improving attention and response preparation at later stages. Although older adults remained slower overall than younger participants, both groups experienced similar cognitive benefits from exercise.

The researchers concluded that a single moderate workout can temporarily improve the brain’s processing efficiency. However, they noted that the findings were limited to men and that further research is needed to determine whether the effects apply to women and whether repeated exercise sessions produce lasting cognitive benefits.

Source: PsyPost

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