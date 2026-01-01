First Muslim England international offered prayers on field at a FIFA World Cup

Shafaqna English- Djed Spence knelt on the pitch and raised his hands to the sky in gratitude after England defeated Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals. The match, held on July 11, set up a semifinal showdown against England’s archrivals, Argentina.

For millions of viewers, it marked a historic moment as it was the first time an England international player offered Muslim prayers on the field during football’s biggest event. “As the first Muslim player to represent the Three Lions, it means everything to me.

It’s something I have always dreamed of since I was a kid. What makes me happiest is that many young kids can look up to me and find inspiration. I feel this achievement is bigger than myself, and it’s wonderful for future generations,” said the 25-year-old England defender late last year.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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