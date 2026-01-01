Environmental recklessness of Elon Musk’s company

Shafaqna English- According to exchanges between regulatory bodies and representatives of xAI, Elon Musk’s AI venture has set up 59 natural gas turbines for its Colossus 2 data center in Tennessee, without first obtaining the required federal permits for clean air compliance.

An analysis by Reuters, leveraging government figures and details from the exchanges with regulators, shows that the turbines’ potential emissions significantly exceed the federal level that would trigger a permit requirement. These emissions would be released in proximity to predominantly Black neighborhoods, which are already estimated to have disproportionately high incidences of pulmonary disease.

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