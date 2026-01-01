UK charities call for new PM to take action over war in Gaza

Shafaqna English- A coalition of 17 UK charities and advocacy groups urged the new PM to take action over the war in Gaza.

The joint statement, issued on Tuesday, was signed by organizations including Amnesty International UK, Save the Children UK, ActionAid UK, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Christian Aid, CAFOD, Islamic Relief UK, Muslim Aid and the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

The groups said Palestinians continue to face widespread violence, displacement and severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza, while military operations and settler violence in the occupied West Bank have intensified.

Halla Keir, advocacy and research manager at Medical Aid for Palestinians, said the UK’s obligations under international law were clear and urged the new government to take decisive action.

Joanne O’Neill, co-director of advocacy and influencing at ActionAid, said the incoming prime minister should “move beyond rhetoric” and take steps to uphold international law and protect Palestinian lives.