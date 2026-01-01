UNRWA: Schools closed in West Bank

Shafaqna English- For over a year, six schools established by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) have been inaccessible, and another six have been closed, according to UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, who spoke to journalists in New York.

Additionally, ten schools in Area C of the West Bank were recently abandoned due to attacks by settlers and access restrictions. On Wednesday, Suzanna Tkalec, the UN’s deputy humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, led a joint humanitarian mission to a former UN school in Gaza that is currently hosting 18 displaced families.

Sources: News.un.org

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