Rare Quran manuscript showcased in Mecca

Shafaqna English- A rare manuscript of the Holy Qur’an is attracting visitors to the “Iqra” exhibition organized by the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque.

This manuscript is one of the main highlights of the exhibition, showcasing the profound care that Muslims have shown towards the Holy Qur’an throughout history. The exhibition features a unique copy of the Holy Qur’an, created by the renowned calligrapher Ali bin Hilal, also known as Ibn Al-Bawwab, over 1,000 years ago.

Sources: Arab News

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