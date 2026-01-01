WFP: Sudan risks deeper hunger crisis due to war

Shafaqna English- Sudan risks deeper hunger due to war, aid funding cuts and rising agricultural costs, according to a senior World Food Programme official.
“It’s a massive crisis, both in terms of numbers and also the gravity,” he said, adding that more than 100,000 people were still facing famine-like conditions, placing them in the highest level of the UN-backed IPC hunger classification.
“With these kinds of numbers in IPC (Phase) 5 starvation it is extremely, extremely serious,” he said.
Across Sudan, nearly 19.5 million people face high levels of acute food insecurity, according to the IPC. Skau said recent fighting around Al-Obeid in North Kordofan had raised fears the city could suffer a fate similar to Al-Fashir in Darfur, where conflict and siege conditions have trapped civilians and hindered aid deliveries.
Source: Arab News