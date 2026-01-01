WFP: Sudan risks deeper hunger crisis due to war

“It’s a massive crisis, both in terms of numbers and also the gravity,” he said, adding that more than 100,000 people were still facing famine-like conditions, placing them in the highest level of the ⁠UN-backed IPC hunger classification.

“With these kinds of numbers in ‌IPC (Phase) 5 starvation it is extremely, extremely serious,” ‌he said.

Across Sudan, nearly 19.5 million people face ​high levels of acute food insecurity, according ‌to the IPC. Skau said recent fighting around Al-Obeid in North Kordofan ‌had raised fears the city could suffer a fate similar to Al-Fashir in Darfur, where conflict and siege conditions have trapped civilians and hindered aid deliveries.