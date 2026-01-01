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WFP: Sudan risks deeper hunger crisis due to war

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Shafaqna English- Sudan risks deeper hunger due to war, aid funding cuts and rising agricultural costs, according to a senior World Food Programme official.

 “It’s a massive crisis, both in terms of numbers and also the gravity,” he said, adding that more than 100,000 people were still facing famine-like conditions, placing them in the highest level of the ⁠UN-backed IPC hunger classification.
“With these kinds of numbers in ‌IPC (Phase) 5 starvation it is extremely, extremely serious,” ‌he said.
Across Sudan, nearly 19.5 million people face ​high levels of acute food insecurity, according ‌to the IPC. Skau said recent fighting around Al-Obeid in North Kordofan ‌had raised fears the city could suffer a fate similar to Al-Fashir in Darfur, where conflict and siege conditions have trapped civilians and hindered aid deliveries.

Source: Arab News

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