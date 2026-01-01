Profits of Wall Street banks skyrocketed

Shafaqna English- In the second quarter, earnings for Wall Street banks advanced significantly, driven by robust advisory fees from M&A activity and a sharp rise in trading income. Nevertheless, some financial institutions issued cautions regarding potential economic and market risks on the horizon.

Revenue from investment banking has grown impressively for Wall Street firms, fueled by blockbuster stock offerings and multi-billion-dollar transactions that suggest the most optimistic dealmaking conditions in years.

Trading activity is still strong, with elevated volatility caused by geopolitical unrest and uncertainty over AI’s market impact. The SpaceX IPO was a notable boost, with underwriting banks pocketing around $500 million in total fees.

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