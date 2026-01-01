Europe’s new deportation rules leave migrants facing uncertainty

Shafaqna English- As the EU tightens its deportation rules, refugees in Germany express their fears of forced returns, ongoing legal battles, and the human toll of Europe’s migration crackdown.

On June 17, 2026, the European Parliament approved new EU-wide regulations aimed at expediting the removal of non-EU nationals who no longer have the right to stay in the bloc. The vote resulted in 418 in favor, 218 against, and 30 abstentions, marking a significant shift in Europe’s border policy by fast-tracking the deportation process.

Sources: New Arab

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