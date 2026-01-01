Iraqi PM to visit Turkey in late July

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is set to visit Ankara, the capital of Turkey, in late July. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation to benefit both countries, as stated by the Foreign Ministry’s media office.

During a recent meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Laith al-Athari, head of the ministry’s neighboring states department, and Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad, Anal Bora Inan, discussed the political and logistical preparations for the upcoming visit.

Sources: Shafaq News

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