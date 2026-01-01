Displaced families in Sudan’s El Obeid face hunger

Shafaqna English- UN humanitarians working in war-torn Sudan have drawn attention to the rapidly increasing needs of over 100,000 displaced individuals currently taking shelter in camps in the city of El Obeid.

“We are providing full food rations to the people, but even so, recipients are sharing these reduced rations with other families because they know they have no other source of income,” stated Abdallah Alwardat, the World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director for Sudan.

Sources: News.un.org

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