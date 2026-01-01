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USA: Man charged with arson at Philadelphia mosque

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Shafaqna English- A 60-year-old man has been charged with arson at a mosque in Philadelphia.

The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that Vincent Lang of Philadelphia was arrested and charged “with one count ​of maliciously damaging or destroying by means ​of fire any building or property used in ⁠interstate commerce, or attempting to do so, in ​connection with an arson fire last week at a ​city mosque.”

The criminal complaint alleges that on July 5, Lang approached the Northeast Philadelphia ​Islamic Center, lit an improvised incendiary device, and threw it into the entryway of the mosque, triggering a ‌fire inside the building.

If convicted, Lang faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years’ imprisonment, the DOJ said.

Source: IQNA

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