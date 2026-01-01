USA: Man charged with arson at Philadelphia mosque

Shafaqna English- A 60-year-old man has been charged with arson at a mosque in Philadelphia.
The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that Vincent Lang of Philadelphia was arrested and charged “with one count of maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire any building or property used in interstate commerce, or attempting to do so, in connection with an arson fire last week at a city mosque.”
The criminal complaint alleges that on July 5, Lang approached the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center, lit an improvised incendiary device, and threw it into the entryway of the mosque, triggering a fire inside the building.
If convicted, Lang faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years’ imprisonment, the DOJ said.