Talks on elder rights treaty kicked off in Geneva

Shafaqna English- At a UN meeting this week, as negotiations commenced on a treaty to enhance the rights of older people, participants demanded an end to age discrimination and stronger safeguards against what activists describe as hidden forms of abuse.

Argentina initiated and chaired the Geneva talks, which run through Friday(17 Jul 2026), in a bid to address exclusion, discrimination, and neglect as life spans grow longer. The UN projects that the over‑65 population will double within 50 years, reaching one‑fifth of the world’s people.

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