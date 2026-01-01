English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other Newsworld

UK: Andy Burnham became leader of Labour Party

0

Shafaqna English- Andy Burnham, popularly known as the ‘King of the North’, is set to take over as leader of the UK’s ruling Labour Party on Friday(17 Jul 2026), marking the final step before he becomes the country’s seventh prime minister in ten years, with a commitment to curb the growing influence of the populist party Reform UK.

Burnham, whose royal epithet stems from his determined stewardship as mayor of Greater Manchester to uphold the region’s needs, will be elected at a Friday ‘special conference’ after gaining massive backing from Labour MPs.

The conference is essentially a procedural requirement before he takes over from Keir Starmer on Monday, when the party will be anxious to see who he picks for his cabinet and how he intends to govern.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Burnham’s plan for UK town centers

asadian

Andy Burnham closes in on UK prime ministership

asadian

Starmer: World is increasingly unstable

asadian

Britain’s bid to redefine relations with EU

asadian

Burnham promised to transform Britain’s system of governance

asadian

UK: Starmer failed to clamp down on anti-Muslim hate speech online

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.