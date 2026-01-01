Church of England votes to support Palestinian Christians despite backlash

Shafaqna English- The Church of England’s national parliament voted to support Palestinian Christians and listen to their experiences, despite backlash from Jewish groups.

The decision, reached on Monday morning after the debate began a day prior, stemmed from a motion calling for engagement with documents issued by Palestinian churches titled Kairos Palestine and Kairos Palestine II.

According to a statement by the Church of England, the motion was passed to stand in solidarity with Palestinian Christians, “their fellow Palestinians in non-violent resistance to the ongoing occupation,” and “reaffirm our commitment to inter-faith dialogue, including Christian-Jewish dialogue.”

Sources: Al Jazeera

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