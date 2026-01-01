Shafaqna English- The American top flight is banking on a blend of homegrown prospects and world‑class stars to maintain the post‑World Cup energy, with Lionel Messi ready to change out of Argentina blue and into Inter Miami pink after Sunday’s(19 Jul 2026) title match.

David Beckham, who once captained England, shifted the domestic league up a gear two decades ago with his move to LA Galaxy, while Golden Boot contender Messi has produced his own substantial effect three years after joining the Beckham‑owned MLS side.

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