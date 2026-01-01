Apple became world’s most valuable company

Shafaqna English- On Friday(17 Jul 2026), Apple surpassed Nvidia to claim the title of the world’s most valuable company, shaking up the hierarchy of tech giants as investors reconsider the future prospects of artificial intelligence.

Apple’s market capitalization stood at $4.88 trillion in its latest valuation, with its stock holding steady, while Nvidia’s value dropped to roughly $4.86 trillion after a 3.5% decline.

This change in ranking shows that investors are widening their attention beyond the most obvious winners of the AI surge, like Nvidia, which had led the pack for almost a year. Apple is now taking back the number one position for the first time since April of last year.

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