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Jerusalem Bishop: Gaza’s residents face deep humanitarian crisis

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Shafaqna English- Gaza’s residents face a deep humanitarian crisis, the Vicar General of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Bishop William Shomali, said in an interview with Vatican News.

“People in Gaza are now confined to just 47% of the territory because the Israelis have taken control of the remaining 53%. As a result, the population density is extremely high. Eighty percent of the infrastructure remains destroyed, including not only buildings but also water and electricity systems. Many schools and universities no longer exist. Thousands of people are living in tents”, Bishop Shomali said.

Jerusalem Bishop said that in this situation, children have nothing to do because they are not going to school. But this coming September, we hope to reopen our school at the Holy Family Parish. We expect to enroll 1,000 children. In this way, they will no longer spend their days idle in the streets with nothing to do. It is important for them to begin learning again. Little by little, they will be able to overcome the shock and trauma of the war.

Source: Vatican News

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