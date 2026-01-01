Firefighters strive to contain blaze in Spain

Shafaqna English- With the help of 30 planes and helicopters, fire crews struggled on Friday(17 Jul 2026) to contain a northeastern Spanish wildfire that has scorched an area the size of San Francisco, forcing more than 1,000 people to flee their homes. Recent heatwaves have left vegetation tinder‑dry across large parts of Europe.

Consecutive early‑summer heatwaves, which many scientists attribute to climate change caused by human activity, have driven temperatures to record highs across vast areas of the continent. This has resulted in water shortages, damaged crops, widespread wildfires, and a death toll thousands higher than average.

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